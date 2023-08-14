Short Interest in Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST) Increases By 45.3%

Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the July 15th total of 68,900 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Data Storage Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DTST traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 59,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.45. Data Storage has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter. Data Storage had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Data Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Data Storage by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 39,948 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 8.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, retention, Infrastructure as a Service, standby server, support and maintenance, and internet solutions.

