Short Interest in Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST) Increases By 45.3%

Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the July 15th total of 68,900 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Data Storage Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DTST traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 59,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.45. Data Storage has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.10.
Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter. Data Storage had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Data Storage
Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, retention, Infrastructure as a Service, standby server, support and maintenance, and internet solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Data Storage
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.