Short Interest in Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Rises By 20.5%

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,836,300 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 4,845,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 711.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on DVDCF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.29) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.29) in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.80 ($15.16) in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. 224,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,313. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

See Also

