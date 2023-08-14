Short Interest in Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) Declines By 33.1%

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLHTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,100 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the July 15th total of 538,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,601.0 days.

Dialogue Health Technologies Stock Performance

DLHTF stock remained flat at C$3.77 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.33. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$2.43 and a 1-year high of C$2.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLHTF. CIBC cut Dialogue Health Technologies to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities cut Dialogue Health Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins cut Dialogue Health Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

About Dialogue Health Technologies

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Internationally. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

