Short Interest in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Increases By 31.2%

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the July 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares by 16.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 49,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares by 23.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $685,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares by 880.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $29.96.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.1403 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

