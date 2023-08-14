Short Interest in Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Expands By 40.0%

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Dongfeng Motor Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DNFGY remained flat at $20.84 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 226. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94.

Dongfeng Motor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.9116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of commercial, passenger, military, and energy, as well as key automotive components and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.

