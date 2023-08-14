Short Interest in Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY) Expands By 50.0%

Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Elders Price Performance

EDESY remained flat at $24.25 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00. Elders has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $34.53.

Get Elders alerts:

Elders Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.2307 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 5.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elders from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Elders

Elders Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elders Limited provides agricultural products and services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. The company operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, and Feed and Processing Services segments. It offers rural farm inputs, such as fertilizers, seeds, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Tucker Pet and Produce brand to independently owned member stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.