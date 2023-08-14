Short Interest in Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Rises By 44.7%

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,693,600 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the July 15th total of 3,243,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 474.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on EMRAF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMRAF traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $38.29. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,682. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.08. Emera has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $50.46.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

