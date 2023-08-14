Short Interest in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Rises By 11.5%

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,860,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 12,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
EnLink Midstream Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE:ENLC traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $11.88. 256,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,821. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 2.53. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80.
EnLink Midstream Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.
Insider Transactions at EnLink Midstream
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at $154,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,091,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after buying an additional 147,090 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 5.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.
EnLink Midstream Company Profile
EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.
