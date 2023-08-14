Short Interest in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Rises By 11.5%

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,860,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 12,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EnLink Midstream Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ENLC traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $11.88. 256,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,821. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 2.53. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Insider Transactions at EnLink Midstream

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 131,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $1,596,138.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 540,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,921.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 131,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $1,596,138.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 540,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,921.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 35,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $420,276.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 465,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,014. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at $154,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,091,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after buying an additional 147,090 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 5.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.