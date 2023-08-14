Short Interest in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Grows By 74.3%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 74.3% from the July 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,666,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,772,000 after acquiring an additional 619,300 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,378,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,350,000 after acquiring an additional 154,334 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,804,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,608,000 after acquiring an additional 292,973 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,938,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,240,000 after acquiring an additional 113,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,183,000 after acquiring an additional 356,300 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Price Performance

Ero Copper stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.15. 54,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,839. Ero Copper has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ERO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.