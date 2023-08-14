Short Interest in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Grows By 50.0%

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frequency Electronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEIM. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Frequency Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Price Performance

Frequency Electronics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.90. 3,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,230. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.34. Frequency Electronics has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics ( NASDAQ:FEIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 14.68% and a negative net margin of 13.49%.

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

