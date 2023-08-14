Short Interest in Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Expands By 50.0%

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Genenta Science Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ GNTA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. Genenta Science has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genenta Science in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Trading of Genenta Science

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genenta Science stock. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Algebris UK Ltd owned 0.25% of Genenta Science at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genenta Science Company Profile

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

