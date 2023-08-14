Short Interest in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Declines By 17.5%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Genetron Stock Performance

Shares of GTH stock remained flat at $0.92 on Monday. 10,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,222. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. Genetron has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Genetron during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genetron during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genetron by 109.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 67,713 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genetron in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genetron by 25.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 29,348 shares in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology platform company, focuses on cancer management by utilizing technologies in molecular biology and data science in the People's Republic of China. It offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

