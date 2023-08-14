Short Interest in Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Grows By 71.2%

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hammond Power Solutions Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of HMDPF traded down C$1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$43.19. 1,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838. Hammond Power Solutions has a 1-year low of C$11.20 and a 1-year high of C$46.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$39.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.52.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

Hammond Power Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0932 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 19th. This is a positive change from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.09. Hammond Power Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 58.97%.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, India, and internationally. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, standard electrical transformers, and wound magnetic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.