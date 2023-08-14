Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Increases By 51.1%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,600 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the July 15th total of 126,100 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of HOV opened at $103.53 on Monday. Hovnanian Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $621.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.07.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 79.84%. The business had revenue of $703.66 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,755,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 85.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 65,519 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,199,000 after buying an additional 34,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $1,435,000. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
