Short Interest in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Drops By 21.9%

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 261,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2,100.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Insperity by 105.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 573.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Insperity by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NSP. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Insperity Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NSP opened at $99.93 on Monday. Insperity has a twelve month low of $93.88 and a twelve month high of $131.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.14.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

