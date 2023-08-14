Short Interest in Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Drops By 34.6%

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 230,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 123,793 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 93,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 63,270 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,095,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 103.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 33,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,165. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46.

Invesco Bond Fund Announces Dividend

About Invesco Bond Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0635 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

