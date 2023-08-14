Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Expands By 36.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,200 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the July 15th total of 150,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSCU stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $15.96. 35,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,217. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSCU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

