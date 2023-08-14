Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Expands By 36.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,200 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the July 15th total of 150,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
BSCU stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $15.96. 35,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,217. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
