Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Drops By 18.1%

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.1 days.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Performance

LDEM opened at $44.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $48.74.

Get iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.3418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 609.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.