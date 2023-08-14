Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Drops By 18.1%

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.1 days.
LDEM opened at $44.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $48.74.
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.3418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.
