Short Interest in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Increases By 78.6%

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter worth $1,234,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 491,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 70,937 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 42,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was formerly known as JFG Holding I LLC.

