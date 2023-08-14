Short Interest in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Decreases By 22.0%

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the July 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTCH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Latch by 10,730.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,487,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381,884 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,620,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Latch by 33.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,043,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Latch by 141.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $782,000. 37.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latch Trading Up 14.0 %

Latch stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. Latch has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

