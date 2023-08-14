Short Interest in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW) Declines By 20.1%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Lilium

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lilium stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Free Report) by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,227 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lilium were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Lilium Stock Up 9.6 %

NASDAQ LILMW opened at $0.20 on Monday. Lilium has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

