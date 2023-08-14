Short Interest in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Decreases By 22.4%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia Trading Down 1.1 %

LQDA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.09. 465,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,006. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LQDA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Liquidia from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

