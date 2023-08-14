Short Interest in MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Declines By 19.3%

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,400 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 411,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

MorphoSys Price Performance

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at $30.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $30.96.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

