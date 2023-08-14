Short Interest in MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Declines By 19.3%

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,400 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 411,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at $30.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $30.96.
