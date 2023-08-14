Short Interest in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Declines By 34.3%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the July 15th total of 6,360,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MUR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 373,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,377. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average is $38.66. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.77 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.86%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MUR. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $4,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,942,682.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $4,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,499,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,942,682.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,500 shares of company stock worth $5,269,030 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

