Short Interest in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Decreases By 33.6%

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the July 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,389,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,439 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.07. 463,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,710. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.35.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.68%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Stories

