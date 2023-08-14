Short Interest in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Rises By 21.5%

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 831,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 755,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DTIL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 8,099,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 175,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 425,055 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 8.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,905,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 218,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,172,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.13.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.

