Short Interest in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Rises By 21.5%

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 831,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 755,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on DTIL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ DTIL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.13.
Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.
