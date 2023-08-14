Short Interest in Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Drops By 39.6%

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Ricoh Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RICOY remained flat at $8.74 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. Ricoh has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
