Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Decreases By 34.6%

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the July 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:RIV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,189. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.1278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 140.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.