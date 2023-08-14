Short Interest in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Grows By 18.5%

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 45.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 240,550.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.88. 27,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,427. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $161.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAL

About Salisbury Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.