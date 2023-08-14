Short Interest in Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Declines By 43.0%

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the July 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Sanlam Price Performance
Shares of SLLDY traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,058. Sanlam has a 52 week low of C$5.02 and a 52 week high of C$7.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.37.
About Sanlam
