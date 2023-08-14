Short Interest in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Increases By 17.7%

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 961,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.72.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.02. 837,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.09. SBA Communications has a one year low of $214.51 and a one year high of $356.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 73.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,689,000 after acquiring an additional 874,947 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,675,000 after purchasing an additional 634,135 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,432,000 after purchasing an additional 594,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 1,290.3% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 268,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,078,000 after acquiring an additional 249,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Recommended Stories

