Short Interest in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Increases By 18.8%

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 20.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 217,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Shift Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Shift Technologies by 1,005.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 183,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166,626 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Shift Technologies by 537.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 26.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Shift Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 60,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,664. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.71. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $47.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shift Technologies will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform; and provides financing and vehicle protection products.

