Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Grows By 17.8%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,351,700 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 3,695,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,439.6 days.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SEMHF opened at $54.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average of $56.35. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $63.15.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

