Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Grows By 17.8%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,351,700 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 3,695,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,439.6 days.
Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SEMHF opened at $54.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average of $56.35. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $63.15.
Siemens Healthineers Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Siemens Healthineers
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- As Exxon Mobil Consolidates, Is A New Rally Bubbling Up?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.