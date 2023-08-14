Short Interest in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Decreases By 19.8%

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,360,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 200,030,000 shares. Approximately 24.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its position in Sirius XM by 5,410.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 962,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 945,163 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 35.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 174,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 45,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Price Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

