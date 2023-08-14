Short Interest in Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Grows By 14.2%

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,376,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Skye Bioscience Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SKYE opened at $0.02 on Monday. Skye Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

