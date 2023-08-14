Short Interest in Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Declines By 24.1%

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,600 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 272,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Small Pharma Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DMTTF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. 20,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,783. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Small Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.33.

Small Pharma Company Profile

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-duration psychedelic-assisted therapies for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is based on N,N, dimethyltryptamine, a naturally occurring psychoactive molecule. The company's product includes SPL026, which is in clinical Phase IIa for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and SPL028, an injectable formulation of deuterated DMT, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, as well as SPL801B, an oral dosage.

