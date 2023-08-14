Short Interest in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Increases By 26.0%

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 819,400 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the July 15th total of 650,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Insider Activity at Sterling Check

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Check

In related news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Adrian M. Jones sold 1,145,486 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 10,000 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,155,486 shares of company stock worth $119,138,551. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Sterling Check during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Check during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the second quarter worth about $785,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 11.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 83,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Check Price Performance

STER stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.48. 171,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,770. Sterling Check has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

See Also

