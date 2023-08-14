Short Interest in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Increases By 26.0%

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 819,400 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the July 15th total of 650,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sterling Check
Insider Activity at Sterling Check
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Check
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Sterling Check during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Check during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the second quarter worth about $785,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 11.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 83,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sterling Check Price Performance
STER stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.48. 171,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,770. Sterling Check has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Sterling Check Company Profile
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sterling Check
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.