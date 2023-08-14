Short Interest in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Declines By 33.3%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 543,900 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 815,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Stratasys by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,978,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,454 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,883,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,968 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,206,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,760,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,325,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SSYS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.04. 276,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,009. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $159.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSYS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stratasys in a report on Monday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

