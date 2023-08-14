Short Interest in Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Declines By 59.0%

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the July 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TCJH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 57,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,740. Top KingWin has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58.

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

