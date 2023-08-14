Short Interest in Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Declines By 59.0%

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the July 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Top KingWin Price Performance
TCJH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 57,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,740. Top KingWin has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58.
Top KingWin Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Top KingWin
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Top KingWin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top KingWin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.