Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Expands By 41.3%

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the July 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,230,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after buying an additional 6,908,686 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,628 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,474,000 after purchasing an additional 767,942 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.15. 7,992,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,169,367. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.13.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.