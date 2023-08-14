Short Interest in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Increases By 55.9%

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the July 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACV. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,245,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 256,671 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,279 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 38,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,675 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,995 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,807 shares in the last quarter.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ACV opened at $19.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.91%.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.