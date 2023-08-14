Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Receives $81.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.33.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SSTK
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Shutterstock by 1,168.3% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Shutterstock Price Performance
Shares of SSTK opened at $43.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.18. Shutterstock has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $81.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.02.
Shutterstock Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.
Shutterstock Company Profile
Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.
