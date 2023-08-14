SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $2.45

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.50. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 1,918 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded SIGNA Sports United from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.90 to $1.90 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

SIGNA Sports United Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

