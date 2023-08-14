Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Buys 5,681 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.16. 135,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,057. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.21. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

