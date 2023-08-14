Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 95 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.3% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in International Business Machines by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,519,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,556 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.34. 452,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $129.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.74.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

