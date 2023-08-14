Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 1,654 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,831 shares of company stock worth $2,935,911. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $218.98. 117,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,503. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $225.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.45. The company has a market capitalization of $87.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.08.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

