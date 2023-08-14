Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,633 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $565.03. 200,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,176. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16. The stock has a market cap of $250.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $540.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

