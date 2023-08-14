Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the July 15th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SLN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.11. 20,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Silence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $182.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 185.71% and a negative return on equity of 254.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Silence Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,120,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,668,000 after purchasing an additional 161,315 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its position in Silence Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,415,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after buying an additional 121,955 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 236.6% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after buying an additional 1,194,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after buying an additional 205,815 shares during the period. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 149.3% in the second quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 363,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 217,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silence Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.