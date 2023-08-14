Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Short Interest Update

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $503,921.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.50.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

SLAB stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.18. 264,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,286. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.42. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 65.09 and a beta of 1.10. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Recommended Stories

