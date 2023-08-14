Silicon Valley Capital Partners Acquires 603 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Chevron were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.17.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $163.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,303,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096,222. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $305.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

